CHISHOLM,
Hector Bernard (Hec):
At Queenstown Lakes District Hospital on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loved and cherished husband of Dorothy (Dot), father and father-in-law of David and Kerrie, Lockie and Simone, Grandad of Hannah Michael and Matthew, Anahera Oak and Saffron, brother and brother-in-law of Ken* and Yvonne Monty, Vin*, Snow and Pam, Nelson and Kathleen Crosbie, Ray and Debbie Cosgrove. A service to celebrate Hec's life will be held at St Joseph's Church, 41 Melbourne Street, Queenstown, at 1.30pm on Monday, June 10, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance Services, Wakatipu. Messages to: 9 Greenstone Place, Queenstown 9300.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019