BAXTER, Heather Jean:
Passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Gore Hospital, with her family by her side, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Billy, Alan and Lorraine (Alexandra), Hughie and Sharen (Tasmania), Annette and Mike Hannan (Mosgiel), Leslie and Lynn (Gore), Mary and Donald Ramsay (Middlemarch). Cherished Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, May 30, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Donations to St John Ambulance, Gore. Thank you to the Windsor Park Care Home Staff, Gore Hospital doctors and nurses for their wonderful care of Mum. Messages to 64 Ruia Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on May 29, 2019