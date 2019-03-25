CHRISTIE,
Hazel Margaret: MNZM
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dearly loved sister of Joan Guise* and Janet Christie*. Loved sister-in-law of Ian*. Friend of Alastair. Much loved aunt of Carolyn*, Roger and Christina (Auckland), Raewyn and Ron (Timaru).
"The family would like to thank Dr Tabitha Luecker, the staff at Rowena Jackson and the members of the Lindisfarne Methodist community for their love, care and support
over the years"
A Memorial service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Methodist Church, cnr of Lindisfarne & Millar Streets, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019