SEARLE,
Harold Cuthbertson:
Passed away at Selwyn Wilson Carlile, on Friday, May 24, 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband to the late Audrey. Loved father and father-in-law to Carole and David, and Kathy and TK. Grandad to Melissa, Jayden, Samuel, Joseph, Tiana and Cody.
'Resting peacefully with his beloved saviour'
A funeral service for Harold will be held at Eastwest College Chapel, 21 College Drive, Gordonton, on Friday, May 31, at 2.00pm. All correspondence to the Searle family, C/- Kathryn Paraone, 21 College Drive, RD1, Taupiri.
Published in Southland Times on May 27, 2019