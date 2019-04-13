AMOS, Harold Ronald:
The Legend passed suddenly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Omihi, Kaikoura. Cherished husband of Cherie, beloved father of Rhonda, Mike and Beven, awesome granddad of Mike, Trudy and Jacob, dearly missed brother of Murray and the late Max and loved brother-in-law and uncle to the Amos and Davis families. Regarded as a real "Good Bloke" by his friends and loved ones. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. A Remembrance Service for Harold will be held in Kaikoura over the Easter Weekend, further details to appear in Monday's papers.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 13, 2019