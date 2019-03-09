McEACHEN,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolene MCEACHEN.
Gwendolene May:
On March 7, 2019, passed away peacefully in her 91st year in Invercargill. Beloved wife of the late Ken, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and partner Anne, Murray, Lynley and Lindsay Turvey. Loved Grandma of Cory, Halie, Hamish and Kate. Loved great-grandmother of Charlotte and Kate. Special thanks to the staff of Rowena Jackson for the kind care shown to "Gweny". A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin, on Tuesday, March 12 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to 55 Shaw Street, Mosgiel.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019