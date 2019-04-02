DORE, Gwen (nee Keast):
Peacefully at Bupa Wakatipu Care Home, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved wife of Ian for 58 years. Mother of Lucia, mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sara. Loved Grandmother (Gwen) of Rosemary. Youngest child of Frank and Mamie Keast, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Jean and Jack* Cartwright, Billy* and Heather* Keast, Mary* and Henry* Morris, Wynne and Maurice* Christie, Rodney Keast*, Lawrence and Margaret* Keast. Beloved auntie of all her nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Ross St, Frankton, on Thursday, April 4, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Eastern Cemetery, Invercargill, at 3.30pm. Messages to Villa 13, Queenstown Country Club, 420 Frankton Ladies Mile Highway, Queenstown 9371.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019