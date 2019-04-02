Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Bupa Wakatipu Care Home, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Loved wife of Ian for 58 years. Mother of Lucia, mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sara. Loved Grandmother (Gwen) of Rosemary. Youngest child of Frank and Mamie Keast, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Jean and Jack* Cartwright, Billy* and Heather* Keast, Mary* and Henry* Morris, Wynne and Maurice* Christie, Rodney Keast*, Lawrence and Margaret* Keast. Beloved auntie of all her nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Ross St, Frankton, on Thursday, April 4, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Eastern Cemetery, Invercargill, at 3.30pm. Messages to Villa 13, Queenstown Country Club, 420 Frankton Ladies Mile Highway, Queenstown 9371.

