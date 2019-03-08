HALVERSON, Grant John:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant HALVERSON.
(Suddenly) On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, aged 55 years. Loved son of Robin and the late John Halverson, much loved father of Jazance, loved brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Lance Stevens, and uncle of Bradley. A service for Grant will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Monday, March 11, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations for the Rescue Helicopter may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 413, Drury, South Auckland 2247.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 8, 2019