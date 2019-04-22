SELLARS, Graham Duncan:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham SELLARS.
Peacefully at Longwood Care Home on Thursday, 18 April 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kathrine, much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Gerry Butler, Fiona and Mark* Smith and Tony Bird, Malcolm and Sandy Sellars. Loved and respected Grandad to Serena, Isaac, Regan, Ethan, Callum, Lincoln, and Toby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clifford* and Maida* Sellars, Irwin* and Mavis Sellars, Craik, Marjorie* and Lorraine Heads, Patricia Heads, Gwen* and Jack* Wells, Doug* and Daphne Heads, Elizabeth and John Adam, Airlie and George* Chalmers, Don and Noeline Heads and a loved uncle. According to Graham's wishes, a private service has been held.
At peace.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2019