Graham SELLARS

Death Notice
SELLARS, Graham Duncan:
Peacefully at Longwood Care Home on Thursday, 18 April 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kathrine, much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Gerry Butler, Fiona and Mark* Smith and Tony Bird, Malcolm and Sandy Sellars. Loved and respected Grandad to Serena, Isaac, Regan, Ethan, Callum, Lincoln, and Toby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clifford* and Maida* Sellars, Irwin* and Mavis Sellars, Craik, Marjorie* and Lorraine Heads, Patricia Heads, Gwen* and Jack* Wells, Doug* and Daphne Heads, Elizabeth and John Adam, Airlie and George* Chalmers, Don and Noeline Heads and a loved uncle. According to Graham's wishes, a private service has been held.
At peace.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2019
