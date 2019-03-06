PARKS, Graham Roy:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital, after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), on Friday, March 1, 2019, with his loving family by his side; loved husband and soulmate of Yvonne, loved father and father-in-law of Lyndon and partner Nicci, Sharon and Dann Arthur, Grandad Sparky of Liam, and Reuben, and his wee mate Toby. In accordance with Graham's wishes a private family service has been held. A mighty big thank you to Gore Hospital (especially nurse Carina). Messages to 2A William Street, Gore.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 6, 2019