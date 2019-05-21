Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at home in Quail Rise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband for 55 years of Irene, much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sandra (Garston), and Wayne and Trudy (Riverton). Adored grandfather of Hayden and Kelsey, Luke, Zac, Katie, Abbey, Zara and Alex, and loved great-grandfather of Hunter, Charlotte and Mackenzie.

"Forever in our Hearts"

A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, 1/719 Gibbston Hwy, Frankton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by private family burial. Special thanks go to Dr Val Miller for her exceptional care of Graham. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 10 Portree Drive, Lower Shotover, Queenstown 9371.







GLOVER, Graham Colin:Peacefully at home in Quail Rise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband for 55 years of Irene, much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sandra (Garston), and Wayne and Trudy (Riverton). Adored grandfather of Hayden and Kelsey, Luke, Zac, Katie, Abbey, Zara and Alex, and loved great-grandfather of Hunter, Charlotte and Mackenzie."Forever in our Hearts"A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in Lake Hayes Pavilion, 1/719 Gibbston Hwy, Frankton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by private family burial. Special thanks go to Dr Val Miller for her exceptional care of Graham. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance are appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 10 Portree Drive, Lower Shotover, Queenstown 9371. Published in Southland Times from May 21 to May 22, 2019

