DYER, Graham Kenneth:
On May 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Precious husband of Cecilie for 60 years, father and father-in-law of Marion and Craig, Vivienne, Elizabeth and Emile. Dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad, and loved brother of Arthur (deceased) and June (Coutts). Special thanks to all those who have cared for Graham over the past 16 months. Graham chose to have a living funeral to celebrate his life with family and friends at Easter. A private family service has been held.
He is now at peace
with His Lord.
Messages to 12/618 Main Road Stoke, Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019