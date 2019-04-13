CROMBIE, Graham William:
15.7.1963 - 13.2.2019
Janet, Michael, Jo, David, Ruth, Patrick, Eleanor, Allan and Fiona would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and colleagues for the many ways in which you showed love, kindness and support during Graham's short illness and passing. All the cards, messages, flowers, fabulous meals, baking, home visits and donations to ICU were very much appreciated. Thank you to our friend Dawn Brieseman who officiated Graham's celebration of life and to those who spoke, you made it such a personal tribute. To the many people who attended, some who travelled long distances we are truly grateful. To Chaim Cleavin of Hope and Sons, we fondly appreciated your caring, compassionate and professional manner. You made a difficult time more manageable. Special thanks to all the staff of the Dunedin Hospital ICU, you treated Graham with such dignity and respect, we will be forever grateful to you.
We'll always remember,
when you were young,
when you shone like the sun,
shine on you crazy diamond.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 13, 2019