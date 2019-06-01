Acknowledgement

RICHARDSON,

Graeme Stewart:

24.12.1957 - 31.1.2019

Angela, Michael, Caitlin, Doug and Jan, Anne and Lewis, and extended families, wish to sincerely thank all those who have acknowledged the passing of Graeme; a dearly loved and most cherished husband, dad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Our special and sincere thanks to the following: The Haematology Team at Dunedin Hospital, especially Annette Neylon and Nurses Rosie and Val, Wanaka Medical Centre, District Nurses, and the Central Otago Hospice. It has been some journey; all along the way we have been treated lovingly with respect and dignity. Graeme handled it with incredible strength, a sense of humour and was forever grateful for the help that was given. To Sally Tily and Ross Thomson at J. Fraser & Sons, your guidance and consideration was appreciated. There are too many to thank personally but your love and kindness and sympathy will never be forgotten as we come to terms with our loss.

Each life touches this world in a way no other's can, leaving not wonderful memories, but lasting imprints in our hearts.



