BROOKLAND,
Grace Marion:
Grace passed away at Southland Hospital on April 18, 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Mervyn (Merv). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn, Garry, Colin and Iris and Karen. Loved Grandma of Bonnie and Tabea. Loved sister of Mike, Phyllis, Donald, Trevor and Brenda and the late Noel, Sandy and Joan. A private service has been held. Thank you to the staff at Peacehaven and Southland Hospital for their loving care of our mother. Messages can be sent to 122 Hospital Rd, Blenheim.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 24, 2019