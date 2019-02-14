Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon ROGERSON. View Sign



Gordon Samuel:

Surrounded by his loving family, in the care of Mossbrae Health Care, Mosgiel, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary, and the late Fern, loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and the late Jack, Maryanne and Noel Symons, and much loved Grandad of his 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

'With Christ, which is

FAR better'

A service for Gordon will be held in Campbell and Sons' Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Monday, February 18, at 10.30am, then leaving for Edendale Cemetery (arriving approx 3.00pm. If wet, meet at Edendale Activity Centre, George Street). Messages to 10B Berwick Street, Mosgiel 9024.







Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019

