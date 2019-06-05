ANDERSON, Gordon Allan:
Peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, aged 79. Loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Deborah, Ray, Sharon and Grant Penny, and Jo. Loving Grandad and Poppa of Cameron, Nicole and Gavin; Daniel, Ashara, Connor; Marshall, Caitlin; Morgan, Campbell. Dearly loved Great-Grandad to four. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, June 7, at 1.30pm. Messages to 143 George Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019