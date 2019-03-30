FISKEN, Gloria Ann:
Charlie, Stephen, Tanya, Mark, Tony, and Kylie and families wish to sincerely extend their thanks to everyone involved with their expressions of sympathy in the loss of a dearly loved wife, mother, nana and great-nana. To Gore Health Centre, District Nurses, Hospice Southland thank you for your care and kindness shown to Gloria. To Father Wynn-Williams, Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services, Gore RSA Bowling Club thank you for your help and kindness during a difficult time. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of thanks to you all.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 30, 2019