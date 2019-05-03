HARLAND,
Glenys Margaret:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with her family by her side. Loving wife of Raymond for 46 years. Devoted Mum of Vicky Harland, Gavin and Kelly, Liz and Brendan Sutherland. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Glenys by the staff at Hospice Southland. A graveside service will be held at the East Winton Cemetery on Tuesday, May 7, at 1.30pm. Messages to 11 Ashton Street, Limehills, RD 3, Winton 9783.
Published in Southland Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019