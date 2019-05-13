JOHNSTON,
Gladys Euphemia
(nee Young): MBE
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the loving care of the staff at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 101 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late George, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Gaynor, Averil and Vic, Bryce and Liz, Claire and Brent, Owen and Barbara, and special friend of Gail, dearly loved grandmother of her 14 grandchildren and 32.5 great-grandchildren. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 1998 Rongahere Road, RD4, Balclutha 9274.
Published in Southland Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019