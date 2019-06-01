FRAME,

Gladys Kathleen (Kay):

Oliver and family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported them with flowers, cards, food, visits and phone calls on the sad loss of Kay, a wife, mother, mother-in-law and nanny. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate Kay's life and to Rosie Staite who officiated beautifully. Thanks to the team at Aoraki Funeral Services who showed so much compassion and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to you all.



