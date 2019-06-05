Gertrude LINDSAY

Mum passed away very peacefully at her home in Rowena Jackson on June 4, 2019. Mum shared a great life with Arnold*, was a much loved mother-in-law of Stu, and Les, and a devoted nana of Josh, Daniel, Lucy, Lara, Tim and Tess. Also a special Nana Nana to her 11 great- grandchildren. We are sincerely grateful for the care and love shown to Mum over the past nine years by the amazing staff at Rowena Jackson. Thanks to you all, Karyn, and Denise. A service to celebrate Gert's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, June 7, at 11.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 77 Albert Street, Gladstone, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019
