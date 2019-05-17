WILSON, George William:
Suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, aged 64 years. Much loved father of Narelle Wilson, Daniel and Jacqi Wilson, loving Grandad of Jimi and Ava, much loved son of Lyn and the late George Wilson, loved brother of Barbara and Max Perks; Kim, Alan and Carla, and Chris Fry. A service for George will be held at 54 Old School Road, Lower Shotover, Queenstown, on Monday, May 20, at 2.00pm. Messages to 54 Old School Road, Lower Shotover, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Southland Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019