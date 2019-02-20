Acknowledgement

VERNON, George Henry:





Glenda, Pete, Karen, Matt, Hayden, Kees, Lily Paige and Jarnye wish to extend our sincere thanks for all your condolences, support, cards and flowers we received in the passing of George. To those who travelled distances to attend George's gathering and spoke, thank you. Jim for allowing us to use your garden for the gathering and to the two Florence Nightingales thank you, you are all awesome. We miss George terribly especially the Sunday Cream Sponges and his vast knowledge. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





