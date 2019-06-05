ROULSTON, George Alister:

of Wanaka, passed away peacefully at Aspiring Enliven Care Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Vera (nee Kell), much loved father and father-in-law of Alister and Jane, Lynette and Keith Park, Janice and Neville Millar, Gary and Lois, Lindsay and Linda, David and Mary-Lou, very special grandad and great-grandad to his 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, adored uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation for St John Ambulance service would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff of Aspiring Enliven for the kind care and compassion of George. At George's request a private family funeral will take place. Messages to: The Roulston Family, 27 Hunter Crescent, Wanaka 9305

