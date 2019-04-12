George MCEWAN

McEWAN,
George Ferguson (Ferg):
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson Invercargill, loved husband of the late Mary (nee Taylor) and Mavis. Aged 93 years. Much loved dad of John and Leanne (USA), Rosemary and Peter Watt (Oamaru), Pam and Steve Butler (Invercargill), Trevor and Anthea (Wanaka). Much loved grandad and great-grandad, and brother of Dorothy*, Neil, and Anne*. A service to celebrate Ferg's life will be held in the Wyndham Presbyterian Church, Balaclava Street, Wyndham, on Tuesday, April 16 at 2.00pm. Messages to 30B Leith Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
