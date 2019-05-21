SMITH,
Geoffrey Brent (Geoff):
On Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Lenka (Stockholm). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Murray and Anthea (Auckland), Jenny Drew (Dunedin), Neroli Wood (Perth), and a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 1 Camp Street, Queenstown on Thursday, May 23, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on May 21, 2019