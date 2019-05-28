Geoffrey HEMMINGSEN

  • "Paul and JiL and your families We want to express our love..."
    - Shane and Catherine Blummont
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
HEMMINGSEN, Geoffrey:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the loving care of Bupa Ascot Care Hospital, Invercargill. Beloved husband of the late Vera.
"His life was guided by his strong beliefs"
Loved father of Paul and Helen, and JiL, a loved grandfather of Jabin and Meryn, Karl and Lisa, Lana and Cam, and Shawn, and his eight great-grandchildren. With gratitude we would like to thank the staff at Bupa Ascot. As Geoff's wishes, a private service has been held at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Paul Hemmingsen,
12 Ribbonwood Close, Normanby, Dunedin 9010.

Published in Southland Times on May 28, 2019
