HEMMINGSEN, Geoffrey:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the loving care of Bupa Ascot Care Hospital, Invercargill. Beloved husband of the late Vera.
"His life was guided by his strong beliefs"
Loved father of Paul and Helen, and JiL, a loved grandfather of Jabin and Meryn, Karl and Lisa, Lana and Cam, and Shawn, and his eight great-grandchildren. With gratitude we would like to thank the staff at Bupa Ascot. As Geoff's wishes, a private service has been held at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Paul Hemmingsen,
12 Ribbonwood Close, Normanby, Dunedin 9010.
Published in Southland Times on May 28, 2019