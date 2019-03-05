FOWLER, Gene Byron:
Passed away on March 3, 2019, aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of the late Honey and Mick. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Cheryl and Stewart McGregor; Walter and Pam; Louise; Anthony; Kathryn and David Edminstin; Allan and Rhonda; Eve and David Stockwell. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Terina Simeon. A service for Gene will be held on Thursday, March 7, 1.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Greenpoint Cemetery will follow. Gene will be resting at 40 Greenpoint Road until his service on Thursday. Messages to 40 Greenpoint Road, Bluff.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019