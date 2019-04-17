WOTHERSPOON,
Gavin Neil (Gav/Big Gav):
Suddenly while working on the farm, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved partner of Judy Hollows (nee McNatty). Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Colin, Julie and Martyn, and Karyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Karen, Janice and Art*, Marion and Phil, Robin and Ngaire*. Cherished grandad of Josh, Tash, Shannon, Jaryd, Sari, Jessica, Kaitlin, Ben, and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loved friend of Julie, Gary, Mara and Kylie. Loved poppa of Jaimee, Tane, Liam, Daniel, Ellia, Elisha and Alexia. Loved friend and brother-in-law of Rell* and Marilyn*, Garry and Teresa, Lyn and David, Karen and Mike, Noel and Heather and their families. Our family thanks the emergency services team and the kindness shown by the policewomen. We would also like to thank Ryal Bush Transport for completing the task. A service will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, April 20, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 8 Dunns Rd, Otatara.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 17, 2019