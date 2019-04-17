Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Gavin Neil (Gav/Big Gav):

Suddenly while working on the farm, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved partner of Judy Hollows (nee McNatty). Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Colin, Julie and Martyn, and Karyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Karen, Janice and Art*, Marion and Phil, Robin and Ngaire*. Cherished grandad of Josh, Tash, Shannon, Jaryd, Sari, Jessica, Kaitlin, Ben, and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loved friend of Julie, Gary, Mara and Kylie. Loved poppa of Jaimee, Tane, Liam, Daniel, Ellia, Elisha and Alexia. Loved friend and brother-in-law of Rell* and Marilyn*, Garry and Teresa, Lyn and David, Karen and Mike, Noel and Heather and their families. Our family thanks the emergency services team and the kindness shown by the policewomen. We would also like to thank Ryal Bush Transport for completing the task. A service will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, April 20, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 8 Dunns Rd, Otatara.

(*denotes deceased)







WOTHERSPOON,Gavin Neil (Gav/Big Gav):Suddenly while working on the farm, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved partner of Judy Hollows (nee McNatty). Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Colin, Julie and Martyn, and Karyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Karen, Janice and Art*, Marion and Phil, Robin and Ngaire*. Cherished grandad of Josh, Tash, Shannon, Jaryd, Sari, Jessica, Kaitlin, Ben, and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loved friend of Julie, Gary, Mara and Kylie. Loved poppa of Jaimee, Tane, Liam, Daniel, Ellia, Elisha and Alexia. Loved friend and brother-in-law of Rell* and Marilyn*, Garry and Teresa, Lyn and David, Karen and Mike, Noel and Heather and their families. Our family thanks the emergency services team and the kindness shown by the policewomen. We would also like to thank Ryal Bush Transport for completing the task. A service will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, April 20, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 8 Dunns Rd, Otatara.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers