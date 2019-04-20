Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Garth Allan (Wild Man):

Tragically taken as a result of an accident on April 13, 2019, in his 57th year. Loved and loving eldest son of Keith and Faye Robinson. Father of Daniel. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Steven and Debra, Joanne and Wayne Hamlin. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved nephew of Graham and Rae Peattie of Nelson, Allan and Valda Peattie, Maureen and Ray McLeod, the late Colin and Merilyn Peattie. Loved grandson of the late Les and the late Hazel Robinson, the late Ted and the late Susan Peattie. According to Garth's wishes a private service has been held on April 18, 2019. Messages to Flat 2, 150 Mary Street, Invercargill.







