Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



8.4.1956 - 25.3.2019

At Hospice Southland on March 25, 2019, Garry was taken from us far too young but surrounded in love. He slipped away in a very peaceful way. Dearly loved husband of Josie*, and loved father and father-in-law of Gwen and Corey, and Jimmy and Christine. Dearly loved Grandad of Emma and Wyatt, Allie, and Holly. Loved son of Brian* (Pearly) and Eunice*. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Michael*, Darryl and Judy, Dianne and David, and Jenny. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle of the Oldenhof extended family. Due to Garry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Te Anau Rugby Club, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm, for everyone to share hunting and fishing stories and to celebrate Garry's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 33 Charles Street, Invercargill 9810, or to 118 Winton-Lorneville Highway, Thompsons Crossing 9781.

(*denotes deceased)







FERRIS, Garry Brian:8.4.1956 - 25.3.2019At Hospice Southland on March 25, 2019, Garry was taken from us far too young but surrounded in love. He slipped away in a very peaceful way. Dearly loved husband of Josie*, and loved father and father-in-law of Gwen and Corey, and Jimmy and Christine. Dearly loved Grandad of Emma and Wyatt, Allie, and Holly. Loved son of Brian* (Pearly) and Eunice*. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Michael*, Darryl and Judy, Dianne and David, and Jenny. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle of the Oldenhof extended family. Due to Garry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Te Anau Rugby Club, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm, for everyone to share hunting and fishing stories and to celebrate Garry's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 33 Charles Street, Invercargill 9810, or to 118 Winton-Lorneville Highway, Thompsons Crossing 9781.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers