FERRIS, Garry Brian:
8.4.1956 - 25.3.2019
At Hospice Southland on March 25, 2019, Garry was taken from us far too young but surrounded in love. He slipped away in a very peaceful way. Dearly loved husband of Josie*, and loved father and father-in-law of Gwen and Corey, and Jimmy and Christine. Dearly loved Grandad of Emma and Wyatt, Allie, and Holly. Loved son of Brian* (Pearly) and Eunice*. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Michael*, Darryl and Judy, Dianne and David, and Jenny. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle of the Oldenhof extended family. Due to Garry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Te Anau Rugby Club, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2.00pm, for everyone to share hunting and fishing stories and to celebrate Garry's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Messages to 33 Charles Street, Invercargill 9810, or to 118 Winton-Lorneville Highway, Thompsons Crossing 9781.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019