FLEMING, Freda:
Peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen Fleming and Andrew Woods (Gore), John and Rachel (Dunedin). Dearly loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of Nic, Cam, Ella and Harry, Chris, Gemma and Oaklyn (Perth); and Rebecca and Hannah (Dunedin). wTo honour Freda's wishes a private service and cremation has taken place. Messages can be sent to 10 Crewe St, Gore 9710, or 175 Glenpark Ave, Dunedin 9011. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2019