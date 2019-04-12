DURHAM, Freda Charlotte:
At Waikiwi Gardens Rest Home, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in her 89th year and in the 70th year of marriage with her loved husband Ron. Mum and mother-in-law of Donece and Ray McEwan, Wallace and Delma and the late Jan, Rhonda and Stan Black, Kathleen and Brian Nicholl, Charlie, and Hillary Caig. Proud Nana of Raylene and Mike, Brebner and Elizabeth, Brendan, Corey and Gwen, the late Robby, Nicolette and Jim, Warren and Sheryl, Arden and Suzanne, Richard, Jessica, Anna, Yvette and Matt, Fern, Ferris and Matt, Jorden and Chanel, and 24 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, April 15, at 10.30am, the service will conclude with the burial at the Riverton Cemetery at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Furever Homes would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 18 Brook Street, Riverton 9822.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019