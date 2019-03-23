McCORKINDALE, Fae Sarah
(nee Lamont):
On March 20, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec). Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Christine, Bryan and Janice, and Paul and Heather. Much loved Grandma of her many grand and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff and management of Anthony Wilding for their love, care, and support of Fae during her time with them. Messages to the McCorkindale family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch. A Funeral service for Fae will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Monday, March 25, at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall,
But love and memories outlast them all.
In our hearts her memory is kept,
To have, to cherish, to never forget
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2019