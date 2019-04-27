Acknowledgement

MACDONALD,

Ewen Hector (Hec):



Fiona and John, Anita and Lloyd, Trudy and Chris, and their families wish to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy and support shown in so many ways with the recent sad loss of a much loved dad, father-in-law, pop, great-grandad, brother and uncle. The cards, baking, phone calls, flowers and visits were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Parata Resthome for their care of Dad for three and half years and to Rowena Jackson for their care of Dad over his last months. Thank you to Chris Rodgers for conducting a wonderful service, to the team at Southern Funeral Home for their care, support and organisation of Dad's service, and to all those who attended Dad's farewell.

Dad was very much loved and is sadly missed.



