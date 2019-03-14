Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill (previously of Gore), aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Thistle, loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and John Engel (Winton), Anita and Lloyd Thayer (Wanaka), Trudy and Chris Hamilton (Christchurch), much loved Pop of Matthew and Lorissa, Rachel and John, Katherine and Matt, Louise and Steven, Michelle and Dave, Bridget, Caitlin, and Laura, great-Grandad of Isaac, and loved brother of Shona Toomer, and the late Margaret. A service for Hec will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, March 16, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations for Gore St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 17 Talboys Drive, Winton 9720.







