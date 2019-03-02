|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eveline DONALDSON.
DONALDSON,
Eveline Eurella (nee Coster):
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Kevan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Cyril*, Margaret* and Dave* Welsh, Bill*, Maude* and Paddy* Jarvis, Ron* and Betty*, Bob and Yvonne* (Christchurch), Jean and Arthur* Haslemore (Gore). Loved sister-in-law of Bill* and Brenda* Donaldson, and Graham* Donaldson. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Eveline's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, at 2.00pm, on Monday, March 4, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Margaret Fraser, 13 Bowen Street, Te Anau 9600 or Isabel Blyth, 226 George Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019