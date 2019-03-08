FELTON,
On March 5, 2019, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, in Christchurch, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Felton, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Virginia and Robert, Michael and Heléne, Deborah, Simon and Tracey, Sarah and Darren, and cherished by her 13 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Ilam Retirement, and Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Esmé Felton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Esmé's life will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, 43 School Road, Yaldhurst, Christchurch, on Monday, March 11, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 8, 2019