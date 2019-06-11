THOMPSON,
Ernest Robert (Ken):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Marlene, adored father and father-in-law of Deborah and Alistair Price, Mark and Pauline Thompson, and the late Tony Thompson and his adored partner Tania North. Much loved Grandad of Olivia, Alice, Angela, Scott, Aimiee, Big Scott, Nicole, and their partners and a loved great-Grandad of his eight great-grandchildren. Marlene and family would like to invite friends and family to an informal celebration of Ken's life at the West Otago Town and Country club on Thursday, June 13, at 2.00pm. Ken has requested a private cremation. Messages to 9 Bedford Street, Tapanui 9522.
