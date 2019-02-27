Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Claire House, surrounded by family on Monday, February 25, 2019, age 86 years. Loved wife of George (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Vivienne, Barry and Julie, and Sharon and Lindsay Veint. Loved Nana of Selina and Duane, Jo and Bradley, Brendan, and Gavin, Jason, and Brooke, Cameron, and Jen. Loved old nana of Kadin, and Max, Gemma and Jayden, Javarn, and Ailah. Very special friend of Pam and Bill. Loved by all her extended family. A service to celebrate Elva's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, March 1, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 37 Short Road, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.







POPE, Elva Fay:Peacefully at Claire House, surrounded by family on Monday, February 25, 2019, age 86 years. Loved wife of George (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Vivienne, Barry and Julie, and Sharon and Lindsay Veint. Loved Nana of Selina and Duane, Jo and Bradley, Brendan, and Gavin, Jason, and Brooke, Cameron, and Jen. Loved old nana of Kadin, and Max, Gemma and Jayden, Javarn, and Ailah. Very special friend of Pam and Bill. Loved by all her extended family. A service to celebrate Elva's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, March 1, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 37 Short Road, RD 4, Invercargill 9874. Published in Southland Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

