Elva Jessie (nee Denoon):
On February 12, 2019, peacefully at Clare House. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Valerie and George Jones; Noelene and Kevin Scully; Daphne Paul. Loved Granny of Steven, Bevan, Caroline, Tanya, Rebekah, Jess, Selena, Royden and 11 great-grandchildren. A loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Elva will be held at Eastern Cemetery, Invercargill, on Friday, February 15, 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019