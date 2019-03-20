GRAVES, Elsie Muriel:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late Vernon. Dearly loved Mum and Grandma of Alan, Murray, Paula and Shane, Mika, and Aliya. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of all her family.
'God is love'
A service for Elsie will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Friday, March 22 at 2.00pm, funeral leaving thereafter for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Cancer Society. Messages to 48 Koa Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019