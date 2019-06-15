BUCHANAN,
Elsie Elizabeth Esther:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and John Frew and Albert and Lynda. Loved Grandma of Julian, Omea, Nicola, Lana, Michael, Erin and loved Great-Grandma of her 7 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Coral* and Jack* Anderson, Blake and Margaret McDowall and the Buchanan family. A service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, June 17 at 1.00pm. Messages to
36 Stewart Street, Queenstown.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 15 to June 17, 2019