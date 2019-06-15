Ellen COKOJIC

Guest Book
  • "All our love and prayers to you Drago Tanya and Maya...."
    - Pauline Mlne
  • "My heartfelt sympathy to Ellen's family at the loss of..."
    - Annette Chalmers
  • "We are going to miss you beautiful lady xox"
    - Trudie Collins
  • "Sending love and prayers to Drago, Tanya and Maya. Thinking..."
    - Dajanna Campion
  • "A beautiful lady You'll be missed by many x"
    - Lauren Brown
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoCOKOJIC, Ellen Margaret:
Peacefully in the presence of family and friends in the care of Hospice Southland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Cherished wife of Drago for 43 years. Loving Mum of Tanya and Maya and mother-in-law to Brendan and Adam. Special Grandma to Mila, Nadia, Fenix and Marley. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Lorraine, Douglas and Karen, Maree and Ray. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland can be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, on Wednesday, June 19 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.


logo
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.