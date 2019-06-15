COKOJIC, Ellen Margaret:
Peacefully in the presence of family and friends in the care of Hospice Southland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Cherished wife of Drago for 43 years. Loving Mum of Tanya and Maya and mother-in-law to Brendan and Adam. Special Grandma to Mila, Nadia, Fenix and Marley. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Lorraine, Douglas and Karen, Maree and Ray. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland can be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, on Wednesday, June 19 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019