MEULENBROEK,
Elizabeth Hendrika:
4.11.1929 - 10.6.2019
In her 90th year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife for 55 years of the late Herman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Murray Beckett, Robert and Hannah, Peter and Elisabeth, Nicholas and Cherie, Karen and Chris Harkness, Mark and Ann. Very much missed Oma of Darren, Amy and Hamish, James, Samantha, Joshua, Alex, Daniel, Sasha, Thomas, Kate, Sarah, Emma and Samuel. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Corinne and the late Co Baker.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu St, Invercargill, on Friday, June 14, 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory to Southland Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to 17 Matai St, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 12 to June 14, 2019