Elizabeth Stella (Betty):

Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charlie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Adrienne, Joanne and Martyn. Loved grandmother of Lena and Liam, Nic and Lisa, Andre and Alexandra. Loved great-grandmother of Naia. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the victims of Christchurch would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to 6 Tussock Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011.







Published in Southland Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019

