BROWN,
Elizabeth Jean (Jean)
(formerly Seator, nee Tyrie):
Died peacefully at Peacehaven Village, knowing she was well loved, on June 9, 2019. Loved wife of *Sid Brown and *George Seator. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and *Mike Nemeth, George and Margaret Seator, Rosemary and Tony Johns. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Stepmother to Sid's children Stephen, Stephanie, Roger, Elizabeth and Anthony. Daughter of *Bob and *Chris Tyrie, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Patricia and *Gordon Pearce, Lyn and *George Wilson, Lorna and *Doug Baillie and *Albert Meusburger, Bill and Beverley Tyrie. Sister-in-law of *Susan and *Pioneer Te Au, Irene and *Russell Tomlins, and the extended Brown family. A service for Jean will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, at 2.00pm, on Monday, June 17. A family interment service will be held at the Garston Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18. Messages may be sent to c/- PO Box 1380, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 12 to June 15, 2019