Peacefully after a long struggle on Monday, February 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side, and in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hec. Special Mum of Kim and Darcy Hewitt. Cherished Nana of Laura, and Jason and Tyla, Great-Nana of Emily, and Jayden, and Nan of Indi, and Mila. Loved sister and sister-in-law of all her extended family and loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vickery Court Rest Home for their wonderful care of Elaine during her journey. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, February 22, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 9 Charles Street, Grasmere, Invercargill 9810.







