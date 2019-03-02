Acknowledgement

BREEN, Janice Eileen:

Lee-Anne, Julie, Matthew, Kevin and families acknowledge with sincere gratitude the cards, flowers, phone calls, food, support and kindness extended to us through Mum's illness and death. A special thanks to Father Damian Wynn-Williams for officiating a lovely service. A special thanks to Louise Hailes, Tracey Bourke and Hospice for your kind and considerate assistance and to Kevin and Liz at Hammond and Ryder. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal and sincere thank you from us all.



